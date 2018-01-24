Girls basketball: Trojans fire on all cylinders to rout Immaculate

The Weston High girls basketball team dominated visiting Immaculate on its way to a convincing 49-33 victory Tuesday night, the team’s third straight win this past week.

The Trojans (11-1), who were without starter Jen Welsh, controlled the game from the opening minute and never trailed.

Weston came off the opening tip looking sharp and organized on offense. The ball swung freely around the perimeter for the Trojans in the first quarter, allowing them to hit open cutters for easy shots on their way to a 14-8 lead.

Weston’s offense stalled out in the second quarter while Immaculate rallied behind a quick pair of 3-pointers to bring cut the lead to three points entering the half.

That was the closest Immaculate would get, however. Weston dug in on defense in the third quarter, forcing turnover after turnover to create fast-break and transition opportunities for easy baskets.

When they couldn’t force a turnover, the Trojans pushed the ball up the floor off Mustang misses. This opened up lanes for junior guard Kate Orefice, who finished with a game-high 23 points, to slice up the middle for layups and kick-out passes to open teammates.

Weston finished the third quarter with a 35-20 lead. The Trojans kept their foot on the gas in the fourth, running their offense with precision and staying locked in on defense on their way to a 49-33 victory.

Weston’s swarming zone defense, a frenzy of outstretched arms and moving bodies spearheaded by guards Orefice and Kate Joyce, was the key to their victory.

“I was really pleased with [our discipline on defense],” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen after the game. “Sometimes it’s hard. We’ve got athletic kids and when you’re in a certain type of look in our zone, it’s hard not to want to come out and play [opponents] a little more aggressively. But we talked about maintaining discipline, being out on their shooters, and not opening up the floor, and they did all those things.”

Much like their defense, the Trojan offense was crisp throughout the game, generating clean, open looks and chances for players to draw fouls.

In addition to Orefice’s 23 points, Weston got points from Joyce and Grace Toner, who each scored 10 points, and from Bridget Angus, who had six points and seven rebounds.

Rosen noted that his team’s commitment to their plan on offense and their ‘next-player-up’ mentality were instrumental to the huge third quarter that allowed them to blow the game open.

“We had some kids playing different minutes,” he said. “One of our starters, Jen Welsh, was sick tonight. So Bridget Angus stepped up, that meant other people (stepped up), like Lindsay Kuzma, who played great. And we just ran our man offense. Even though they were in a kind of zone, we just decided to run our man offense, and that’s what we do best. And it worked in that third quarter.”

New Milford

Weston was coming off a 54-36 win over New Milford at home on Friday night.

Toner led the way with 21 points, while Orefice also hit for double figures with 14 points. Joyce contributed nine points and five assists, and Welsh had eight points and seven rebounds, while Angus added two points and Georgia Burkard had five steals.

Stratford

The Trojans also routed Stratford at home on Jan. 16 by a score of 66-39. Orefice poured in 24 points to lead the offense and also had a team-high six steals. Joyce hit for 14 points and Angus had 10 points, followed by Toner (seven points), Burkard (six points) and Kelly Rosemann (five points).