Girls basketball: Trojans advance to round two of state playoffs

The Weston High girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the Class M state playoffs with a 60-43 win over visiting Plainville on Monday night at home.

The ninth-seeded Trojans travel to play eighth-seeded Granby on Thursday night at 7.

In Monday’s win, Weston broke an 8-8 tie with an 8-0 run at the tail end of the first quarter, taking an 18-10 lead after one.

The lead grew to as many as 14 points in the second quarter, with Weston going into halftime with a 35-22 lead.

The Blue Devils took advantage of Weston turnovers (seven in the period) to make a couple of runs in the third quarter, cutting the lead to eight, 37-29, on a 3-pointer from the corner by Amiyah Peters.

Caitlin Barker later drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six, 43-37, with a minute left in the corner.

The Trojans did a good job to beat the Plainville press, leading to layups by Jen Welsh and Bridget Angus. In the final seconds of the quarter, a putback by Kate Joyce and steal and layup by Katie Orefice gave the Trojans a 49-38 lead after three.

Weston steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter, taking its biggest lead, 58-41, with 2:42 left.

Orefice led the Weston scoring with 21 points along with three assists and three steals, while Grace Toner hit for 19 points and had nine rebounds.

Georgia Burkard battled under the boards to finish with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals, while Joyce had seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Angus finished with four points, four rebounds and an assist, and Welsh had two points, four rebounds and two assists.

For 24th-seeded Plainville Caitlin Barker led all scorers with 22 points, along with five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Jaida Vasquez had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Weston 60, Plainville 43

Plainville (11-10)

Samantha Lozefski 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Barker 6 8-10 22, Jaida Vasquez 4 2-4 10, Amiyah Peters 2 0-0 5, Isabel Lozefski 1 0-0 2, Kori Jones 0 4-4 4; TOTAL 12 14-18 43

Weston (16-6)

Katie Orefice 8 4-6 21, Jen Welsh 1 0-1 2, Grace Toner 8 2-4 19, Georgia Burkard 1 5-6 7, Kate Joyce 2 2-4 7, Bridget Angus 2 0-0 4, Kelly Roseman 0 0-0 0; TOTAL 22 13-21 60

Plainville 10 12 16 7 43

Weston 18 17 14 11 60

3-pointers: Weston – Toner, Orefice, Joyce; Plainville – Barker (2), Peters.