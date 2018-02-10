Girls basketball: Kolbe Cathedral 33, Weston 30

The Weston High girls basketball team lost to Kolbe Cathedral 33-30 on Friday night in Bridgeport.

Weston (14-5)

Katie Orefice 4 0-0= 8, Georgia Burkhard 2 2-4= 6, Grace Toner 2 2-5= 7, Jen Welsh 0 1-2= 1 , Kate Joyce 4 0-0= 8, Bridget Angus 0 0-0= 0, Kelly Roseman 0 0-0= 0, Lindsey Kuzma 0 0-0=0, Claire DiMarco 0 0-0=0 Totals: 12 5-11= 30

Kolbe Cathedral (13-6)

Beatriz Honario 1 2-2=4 , Aniyah Pettway 2 0-0=4, Trinity Stackhouse 1 3-4= 5, Trinity Bravo 3 3-5 = 10, Brianna Meekins 2 3-4= 8, Mishell Pringle 0 2-2 = 2 Totals: 9 13-17 = 33

Weston 10 10 4 6 = 30

Kolbe Cath. 8 12 8 5 = 33

3-pointers– Weston (Toner 1); Kolbe Cath. (Bravo 1, Meekins 1)