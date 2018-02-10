Girls basketball: Kolbe Cathedral 33, Weston 30

The Weston High girls basketball team lost to Kolbe Cathedral 33-30 on Friday night in Bridgeport.

Weston (14-5)

Katie Orefice 4 0-0= 8, Georgia Burkhard 2 2-4= 6, Grace Toner 2 2-5= 7, Jen Welsh 0  1-2= 1 , Kate Joyce 4 0-0= 8, Bridget Angus 0 0-0= 0, Kelly Roseman 0 0-0= 0, Lindsey Kuzma 0 0-0=0, Claire DiMarco 0 0-0=0  Totals: 12 5-11= 30

Kolbe Cathedral (13-6)
Beatriz Honario 1 2-2=4 , Aniyah Pettway  2 0-0=4,  Trinity Stackhouse 1  3-4= 5,  Trinity Bravo 3  3-5 = 10,  Brianna Meekins 2 3-4= 8,  Mishell Pringle 0  2-2 = 2    Totals: 9 13-17 = 33
Weston           10    10   4   6  = 30
Kolbe Cath.    8     12   8   5  = 33
3-pointers– Weston (Toner 1);  Kolbe Cath.  (Bravo 1, Meekins 1)

