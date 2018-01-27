Girls basketball: Cold-shooting Trojans fall to Newtown

The Weston High girls basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Friday, in a 40-31 defeat at Newtown.

Despite cold shooting and 20 turnovers, the Trojans stayed in the game until the Nighthawks (12-3) put it away at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Newtown had a 21-15 halftime lead, and pushed it to nine points in the third quarter before Weston came back, getting to within three points early in the fourth quarter. The Trojans in the end were done in by poor free-throw shooting, hitting only six of 15 foul shots in the second half.

Newtown put the game away with an 8-0 run, making it 35-26 with under three minutes left to play. The Nighthawks were 10-for-17 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Weston for the night was 11-for-39 (28%) from the floor and 8-for-18 (44%) at the line.

For Weston (11-2), Grace Toner finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kate Orefice (seven points), Bridget Angus (five points), Georgia Burkard (four points), Kate Joyce (three points) and Jen Welsh (two points).

Nicki DaPra led Newtown with 12 points, while Amy Sapenter had nine points on three 3-pointers.

Cyleigh Wilson, Rylee Mulligan and Carlie Smith added five points each, and Jackie Matthews and Kira Smith each had two points.