For local curlers, Olympics brings their sport into the spotlight

For a small but tight-knit community of local curlers, the arrival of the Winter Olympics every four years is not just a chance to watch a lot of curling.

There’s also no better way to promote the sport.

Since curling became an Olympic sport in 1998, the games have introduced the game to viewers around the world, and this has motivated people to give it a try.

The number of curlers in the United States has doubled in the 20 years since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympics.

“People see it on TV and want to try it,” said Jack Miller of Wilton, one of many local curlers who are members of the Nutmeg Curling Club in Bridgeport. “We always get a surge in interest in Olympic years.”

“The Olympics is certainly a special time for curlers because our sport gets so much coverage in the games, and thus interest in the community peaks,” said Easton resident Emily Winter, another Nutmeg curler. “The curling club puts a lot of time and preparation in the Olympic years, in the programming we offer to the community and support we extend to our US team.”

Winter has been playing the sport for 13 year, since the age of 12, and still finds time to compete in bonspiels (tournaments) on weekends while attending graduate school.

Chess on ice

The sport of curling to the uninitiated appears fairly simple. Competitors slide 42-pound circular granite rocks called ‘stones’ down a 100-foot lane of ice which has a bullseye circle (the “house”) at the other end.

Each team of four players throws eight stones per “end”, or inning. Like bocci, the winning team scores points for the number of stones closer to the center than the opponent’s closest stone.

The sport is probably best known for the odd spectacle of sweepers accompanying the stone down the ice, frantically clearing the ice ahead of the stone with broom-like tools.

Curling is actually more complicated and difficult than that, requiring a degree of precision, strategy and teamwork that many viewers don’t appreciate because they haven’t played it.

“It’s a thinking game. There’s a lot of strategy. People call it chess on ice,” said Miller.

“Very smart people curl,” said Winter. “It really attracts mathematical minds in terms of strategy. You’re always thinking about the other team’s next move.”

It generally takes a few years of experience to develop that skill and knowledge to compete at the basic level.

Gaining popularity

Nutmeg Curling Club has 141 members from Connecticut and New York. The club offers curling opportunities for all ages and skill levels. It has Learn to Curl open houses for those curious about the sport (the next one is Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 10 p.m.), along with a youth program and leagues every day for every level. Nutmeg is also the home ice for the Yale University curling team.

According to the United States Curling Association, there are 165 curling clubs in 40 states, with about 20,000 curlers registered with the USCA, which is double what it was 15 years ago.

The viewing opportunities have reflected this growth in the sport. There is extensive coverage of curling at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, and NBCSN’s Curling Night America just finished its fourth season.

There is a strong sense of tradition in curling, which dates back to Scotland in the 15th or 16th century. Curling has been a family tradition handed down from generation to generation, but these days people are also drawn in after seeing it on TV.

In Winter’s case, curling came into her life after her father had watched the sport during the 2006 Olympics.

“He decided it was going to be our family sport. He took my mother and myself and my sister to the Nutmeg Club,” Winter recalled. “I had no idea of what it was. I walked out on the ice and said ‘what have I gotten myself into’?”

But despite being very small at the time, Winter found she liked the sport and could do it well.

“I immediately fell in love with the sport. I enjoyed it and I was good at it,” she said. “It was something fun we could all do together. That’s what really inspires my love for the sport. It was something we all connected ove.”

Bonspiels

After a year she played in her first bonspiel, in New Jersey, and during her middle school and high school years, Winter played in weekend tournaments with a group of friends.

“It’s a strange sport that brought me to many strange places,” she said.

At Joel Barlow High School, Winter was a successful cross country and track runner, and continued her running career at Connecticut College. But she never stopped curling.

The challenge of the game, and the social aspect, are the two things that make curling a lifelong passion for people.

“The best part about curling is definitely the camaraderie. I’ve made friends that I still connect with and run into at bonspiels,” she said.

Winter feels she has the potential to play at the international level, but that has been put on hold until she finishes school. For now, she enjoys watching the Olympics and playing as often as she can.

“The curling community is rather small, so it’s an exciting time to watch people who I’ve grown up with or curled against train for the Olympics,” she said.

“Skips” and “stones”

Miller, who has been playing the sport for just over 10 years, has written a viewer’s guide to watching curling at the Olympics, titled Spectator’s Guide to Olympic Curling 2018. It describes the fundamentals of the sport and explains the terminology and jargon viewers may hear while watching but might not understand.

A curling match usually features eight “ends”, or innings, and lasts about two hours. Curlers walk an average of two miles per game, and burn an average of 149 calories per half hour.

The most well-known part of the game is the sweeping. Instead of the brooms of yore, competitors these days used Swiffer-like pads to sweep the ice ahead of the moving stone.

Before one member delivers the stone, the team’s “skip” sets a target on the other end. Getting to its destination depends on how much the stone curls and its “weight”, or speed.

The sweepers help adjust the path and speed by sweeping the ice directly in front of the moving stone, which temporarily melts the ice — reducing the friction. The result is the stone “slows down less” and curls less.

Knowing when to sweep and when not to sweep is something that can take years to learn — and can prove the difference between winning and losing.

“You develop a sense of how fast you’re moving with the rock. That takes a lot of experience. There’s a lot of communication,” Miller said. “It’s more physical than people realize. They’re traveling about 100 feet with the rock and sweeping as hard as they can They’re out of breath at the end.”

Curling fans will have a feast of Olympic coverage, with matches every day through Feb. 25, when the women’s gold medal game will be played. The men’s gold medal game will be Feb. 24.

Mixed doubles competition was added to the game this year. The gold-medal match took place on Tuesday featuring Canada vs. Switzerland.

All curling matches can be live streamed. For upcoming TV coverage, go to here.