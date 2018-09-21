Football: Weston shuts out Notre Dame-Fairfield

Junior quarterback James Goetz passed for 121 yards and three touchdowns and their defense limited the opposition to 140 yards as the Trojans rolled to their third straight victory with a 31-0 South-West Conference drubbing of Notre Dame-Fairfield on Friday night at Main Stadium Field.

In those three straight wins, the Trojans have outscored their opponents, 101-7.

“We’re off to a terrific start,” said Weston head coach Dan Hassett. “But we’ve still got lots of work to do yet. I saw those things that we need to clean up coming out of this game. We’ll go right back to work and get ready for our road game next Friday at Pomperaug.”

Pomperaug is 2-1.

Weston combined an offense which gained 334 yards and its stingy defense to post its second shutout this season.

Goetz’s two-yard TD pass to Brendan Sawyer at 3:09 of the first quarter closed out an 11-play, 88-yard drive which began on the teams’ own 12-yard line.

Goetz (who completed 7-of-18 passes, but also threw two interceptions) came right back on his team’s next series, firing a scoring strike to Jack Sawyer which covered 51 yards.

When junior running back Tyler Bower (94 yards on 15 carries) went in from a yard out with 5:20 to play in the half it gave the Trojans a 22-0 lead. Off a broken play, Chris Fruhbeis ran the conversion in, making it 24-0 at the half.

Goetz completed his night when he hooked up with Brendan Sawyer again for a 16-yard score with 1:48 left in the third quarter.

After that, Hassett began subbing freely.

Reserve running back Robert Barcello came up with 64 yards on 11 carries off the bench as the Trojans ground out 213 yards on the ground for the night.

“I think we’ve found a nice balance between the running game and the pass so far in these three games,”Hassett said. “You I really can’t say enough right now about our defense. We’ve been swarming the ball, forcing turnovers and getting a lot of negative yardage on plays.”