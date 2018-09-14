Football: Big plays carry Weston past Law

The Weston High football team used splash plays, one to close out the first half and another to open the second, to fuel its 35-7 victory over visiting Jonathan Law on Friday night.

Junior quarterback James Goetz heaved a 29-yard touchdown pass to John Cassol as time expired in the first half, helping the Trojans extended their lead to 14-0 at the break.

“We were kind of going back in forth, the series we had before that one we kind of stalled so it was good to pick up seven there,” Weston head coach Dan Hassett said.

That margin expanded further on the opening kickoff of the second half, as Chris Fruhbeis scooped up a squib kick and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown.

After Phoenix Parker converted the third of five successful extra points, Weston held a 21-0 margin that proved to be insurmountable for the Lawmen (0-2).

“It was like a dagger to heart, but in the locker room we were still optimistic,” Law coach Erik Larka said of the buzzer-beating first-half touchdown pass. “To give up 14 points in a matter of three seconds, it was tough to overcome.”

Law responded to Weston’s flurry with a 14-play, 61-yard drive, where the Lawmen eventually faced a fourth-and-2 from the Trojan 5. Quarterback Zack Smith found Ethan Saley in the corner of the end zone, but the senior receiver was ruled out of bounds — giving the ball back to Weston deep in its own territory.

Two plays later, the Trojans lost a fumble that was recovered by Law on the Weston 3. Sophomore tailback Naheim Washington punched it in from there at the 5:33 mark of the third, as the Lawmen looked to climb back into the non-league contest.

Law then came up with a key turnover on the ensuing Weston possession, with Michael Becker intercepting a deflected pass from Goetz.

The Lawmen could not capitalize though, punting after a three-and-out.

From there, the Trojans put the game away with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter.

Goetz connected with Fruhbeis from 16 yards out with 9:25 remaining, before Law punted again.

Jack Sawyer then hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Goetz, his fourth of the game, to seal the victory with 3:13 left to play.

“I was really pleased with all three phases of the game,” Hassett said. “There is still a lot of stuff we need to clean up, but the kids figured out a way today.”