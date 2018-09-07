Football: Barlow holds off Stratford in OT thriller

In the end, one yard proved to be enough for the Joel Barlow football team to outlast visiting Stratford 35-34 in its 2018 season opener.

The Falcons led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but the game came down to a Red Devils’ two-point conversion attempt in overtime. Barlow stopped Stratford quarterback Jack Ryan on the one-yard line to preserve the narrow victory.

“I told the kids, we’ll celebrate success because we won a football game, but talk about the tale of two halves,” Barlow coach Rob Tynan said.

The Falcons, fresh off an appearance in the Class M final last December, built a 21-6 lead at halftime using an effective combination of swarming defensive line play and special teams.

Junior quarterback Brett Hugo opened the scoring for the Falcons with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Phil Giorgianni’s 40-yard punt return midway through the second gave the Falcons great field position and Tyler Starrett ran in from 14 yards out on the next play from scrimmage, making it 14-0.

Stratford answered with a 90-yard kickoff return by Glen Diaz. Barlow quickly regained momentum when Henry Shaban answered with a 85-yard return for a score on the ensuing kickoff.

Hugo’s second touchdown run made it 28-6 with 5:20 left in the third.

From there, Stratford clawed its way back by adjusting its offense.

“We aligned wrong, we did a couple screwy things,” Tynan said of the Barlow defense. “I don’t know where they got it from. So we’re going to correct that on Monday.”

The Red Devils made it a one-score game when Ryan connected with Jasen Docteur for 73 yards up the left sideline. Stratford completed the two-point conversion and trailed 28-20 with 9:55 left.

Penalties set back Barlow in the final quarter and the Falcons were unable to use their multi-pronged running game to grind down the clock.

Meanwhile, Ryan led Stratford down the field in the closing minute, converting a pair of long third downs and later found Ryan Wechter in the endzone with 35 seconds left in regulation. Ryan ran in the conversion to tie it at 28.

In overtime, Barlow needed only one play to find the endzone. Frankie McNeary ran in from 10 yards out and Michael Puglio converted the extra point. Puglio went 5-for-5 on extra points — which provided a major lift for Barlow (1-0).

On its overtime possession, Ryan found the end zone to get his team within one point, however it couldn’t run it in on the two-point try. The Falcons defense stacked the inside and held the angular Ryan short of the goal line.

“The kids came up big,” Tynan said. “They gutted it up there.”

Senior Henry Eubanks led the Barlow defense with three sacks. He also recovered a muffed punt. Senior William Brey also added a first-quarter interception for the Falcons.

Joel Barlow returns to action on Sept. 21 at Brookfield.

“The positives, some of the young kids did step up. The first half I thought we were great defensively. Our defensive ends did a great job getting pressure on them,” Tynan said. “We gotta get better — and we will.”