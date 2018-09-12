Field hockey: Weston draws Masuk

Weston High’s field hockey team earned its second tie in as many contests to begin the season, finishing in a 1-1 deadlock with visiting Masuk of Monroe, on Wednesday night.

Masuk stands at 0-2-1.

Mariel Zech was assisted by Emma Nelson just 1:35 into the second half.

After Masuk evened the score, on a goal by Bella Migliaro that was assisted by Emily Lange, the Panthers continued to create scoring chances but were thwarted by Weston’s defense and goaltender Carlyn Zech.

Weston’s goalie stopped seven shots, including a trio during the 10-minute 7 on 7 overtime period.

Masuk goaltender Lauren Kulinski made five saves.