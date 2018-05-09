Errors hurt Barlow baseball in loss to Bethel

The Joel Barlow baseball team had its modest two-game win streak end with a 6-2 road loss to Bethel on Wednesday.

Ahead 3-2, Bethel scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held the Falcons scoreless in the top of the seventh to close out the victory.

All of Bethel’s six runs were unearned, as the hosts capitalized on four Barlow errors.

Kyle Andreoli had a hit and an RBI for Barlow, and David D’Augelli added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Clark Gilmore contributed two hits, and Tiernan Lynch and Ben Burrell each added one hit. Lynch also walked twice and scored a run.

Eddie Fletcher started for Barlow and pitched four innings. He allowed three unearned runs on five hits while walking two batters and striking out six.

Henry Iuzzolino came on in relief and pitched two innings, yielding three unearned runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Notes: Barlow is now 2-15 overall with three regular-season games remaining.