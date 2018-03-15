Diving: Simmons goes out on top with state title

Needing a strong effort in his 11th and final dive at last Friday’s Class M diving championships, Liam Simmons delivered.

The Weston High senior performed a full twisting one and a half perfectly, good enough to move him from second place to first — earning him the Class M state title.

“His last dive is really a great dive for him. I said to him, you really need to gets 7s and 8s on this, and he said, yeh,” said his coach, Jeanine Oburchay. “He was very certain about it and he got up there and he did it.”

Simmons wound up with 438.8 points, beating runner-up Hadden Gaunt of Wethersfield by more than 10 points. The meet was held at Bulkeley High School in Hartford.

It was the second state title in three years for Simmons, who won the Class S title as a sophomore.

“It felt surprisingly great,” Simmons said. “I’ve been working hard all throughout the season, and winning this title meant a lot to me, especially because it’s my last year and I’m going off to college. It was good to go out with the Class M title.”

Over his four years with Weston, in addition to his two state titles, Simmons finished third in Class S as a freshman and second in Class M last year as a junior. He also won the South-West Conference diving title his junior year. He placed second this year.

Simmons has been diving since the age of 7, first with Next Generation Diving and more recently with Norwalk-based Dive Haven, where he has been coached by Yale University coach Chris Bergere and, up until last year, Oburchay.

Oburchay, who has coached Simmons throughout his 11-year diving career, said he was talented even as a 7-year-old and has gotten better through hard work.

“Liam is really dedicated and committed,” she said. “He has always been the kind of diver who just wants to make the most of his craft. He wants to be really good, so he works really hard. And he understands the value of really hard work.”

Simmons’ best scores over his career are 456 for 11 dives (until recently the Weston pool record) and 287 for six dives (the Weston record).

Oburchay said there’s no doubt Simmons can continue to excel on the collegiate level, and that is what he plans to do.

“I have a few options that I’m considering right now, but I haven’t made any final decisions yet, he said.

Simmons closes out his high school career on Saturday at the State Open, also at Bulkeley. He enters with the eighth best score from the four class meets.

“I’m just looking to dive my best and have fun with it,” he said of the Open. “This is my last meet. I just want to go in there with a cool head and dive the way I know how to.”