Colangelo, Lalor lead Barlow softball to win in opener

In its season opener, the Joel Barlow softball team rallied for a 3-1 road victory over Staples on Saturday afternoon in Westport.

The Falcons got a strong effort from Caitlin Colangelo, who limited Staples to four hits. Colangelo allowed one run while walking none and striking out eight.

Staples took a 1-0 lead on Maise Dembski’s one-out double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colangelo retired the next two batters to strand the runner on second base.

Barlow, the reigning Class L state champion, answered with a run of its own in the top of the sixth. Taylor Macchia’s leadoff single was followed by walks to Claire McCann and Scotland Davis, loading the bases with no outs. Rebecca Mauro then reached on an error, with Macchia scoring on the play.

With the bases still loaded, Staples pitcher Maddie Howard struck out the next three Barlow batters to keep the game tied at 1-1.

But the Falcons went ahead to stay in the top of the seventh. Freshman Abby Ota led off with a single and Sabrina Lalor followed with a two-run homer to left field, giving Barlow a 3-1 lead.

Colangelo allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh before getting three groundouts to end the game.

Playing her first high school game, Ota went 2-for-4 to account for half of Barlow’s four hits. Lalor and Macchia had the other hits.

Notes: Colangelo threw 85 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.

Ota had a stolen base for the Falcons.

Howard pitched well for Staples, holding Barlow to four hits while walking three and striking out 11.