Colangelo helps Barlow softball beat Newtown

A strong performance from Caitlin Colangelo helped the Joel Barlow softball team bounce back quickly.

One day after Barlow squandered a three-run lead in a 6-5 loss to Danbury, Colangelo pitched a one-hitter to help the Falcons defeat previously unbeaten Newtown, 4-1, on Wednesday at Newtown High School.

Barlow is now 4-1 this season while Newtown slipped to 2-1.

In her complete-game effort, Colangelo limited Newtown to a single run while walking two batters and striking out six.

The first two batters in Barlow’s lineup, Abby Ota and Sabrina Lalor, combined for four of the Falcons’ six hits. Ota was 2-for-4 and scored three runs, and Lalor was also 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Claire McCann added a hit and two RBIs, and Gracie Neville had the other hit for Barlow.

The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the first and another in the top of the second to take a 3-0 lead. Barlow made it 4-0 with a run in the top of the fourth before Newtown got its only run in the bottom of the fourth.