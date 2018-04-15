Boys track: Weston looking for top showings in SWC and state

Weston High boys track and field coach Lloyd Weinstein looks to continue the track excellence the team has enjoyed in recent years, and hopes the field events will provide him with more points this year.

The 2017 team was one of his very best on the track, where the Trojans totaled 61 points at the class MM championships, outdistancing every other team by more than 20 points. Unfortunately, they were unable to score a single point in the seven field events and lost the title by three points to South-West Conference rival Masuk.

“Our goal is to always contend for SWC championships and a top-tier showing in Class MM. This year’s team has depth but lacks the standouts that we had last year in Stephen Tyler, Nik Parker and Cam Okoro. This is the largest team we have ever had with over 80 athletes,” said Weinstein, whose team opens the season on Tuesday at home against Bunnell. “If we can shore up a few weak events we should be a team to be reckoned with. Our relays will continue to shine, and in a few events we have athletes that can contend for league and state titles.”

Tyler, Parker and Okoro were three of the four members of the 4×400 relay team that finished fourth in New England (earning All New England honors), and won both the class MM and State Open titles. Parker was the SWC champion in the 400 meters while Tyler was SWC champion in the 1600 meters, setting a new meet record, and also captured the class MM state title in the event.

The field events crew also lost consistent performers. Pole vaulters Danny Petty, Andrew Zych and Joe Ferrara are gone, along with multi-event performer Hamilton Forsythe and thrower Zach Spencer.

There is a large contingent of returning seniors.

Tim Lautenbach (all-state and all-SWC indoor) was a double winner at the SWCs and had an excellent indoor season. He will lead the distance runners and compete in the 800 and 1600 meters.

Hurdler Brian Kennedy (all-state indoor) will be a leading contender in the 300m hurdles and will likely be on the 4×400 relay team.

Kevin Stankiewicz (all-SWC and all-state indoor) will be a 400-meter runner and relay stalwart, while Zach Yung and Pascal Hawkins will compete in the 800 meters and contribute to the relays. Alex Leo will run the 3200 meters. Jack Weiss (all-SWC and all-state indoor) will run the 200 meters and the relays, while Jack Hurst will compete in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4×100 relay.

The junior class has two standouts in Baruch Goodman (all-SWC indoor, all-state, all-New England) and Matt Scott (all-SWC and all-state indoor). Goodman, the two-time SWC indoor 300-meter champion, will run in all of the sprint events and will anchor the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. Scott will run the 400 and 800 meters and be a mainstay in the longer relays.

Other juniors expected to make serious contributions include Sam Chica in the 300m hurdles and jumps, Oliver Zych in the pole vault and high jump, Elliot Metviner in the high jump, and improving distance runner Neil Kaeslin, who will run the 1600 meters. Sprinters George and Andrew Oleynick also return.

The sophomore class has vaulter Chris Lewis and sprinter Jack Sawyer. Promising freshmen are pole vaulter Matt Bigelow and hurdler John Cassol.

The team’s greatest weakness is in the throws, as it has been for years, where are there are no returning SWC qualifiers in the shot put, discus and javelin. The Trojans will need to find scorers in these events if they hope to make a serious run at the SWC title.