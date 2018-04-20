Boys track: Trojans take two in season-opening meet

In cold and blustery conditions, the Weston boys track team defeated South-West Conference rivals Bunnell, 95-55, and Kolbe Cathedral, 148-2, in Tuesday’s season-opening meet

Bunnell brought its usual group of talented sprinters and jumpers, but the Trojans’ depth was enough to easily overcome that.

Senior captain Tim Lautenbach was a double winner, taking the 1600 meters in 4:45.2 and the 3200 meters in 10:21.3. He also ran a leg on the winning 4×800 meter relay, where he was joined by Tobey Bill, Avery Lum and Neil Kaeslin.

Matt Scott was first in the 800 meters in 2:11. Brian Kennedy won the 110 meters hurdles in 15.8 and Baruch Goodman took the 400 meters in 53.9. Kennedy and Scott joined Kevin Stankiewicz and Sam Chica to capture the 4×400 relay in 3:46.

Bunnell sprinter Christ N’dabian captured won both the 100 meters (11.1) and 200 meters (22.7), both excellent efforts under the conditions, and appears to be a favorite in both events for SWC and state titles.

The Bulldogs also captured the 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 meter relay.

Weston won three of the seven field events with Oliver Zych in the pole vault (11’6”), Eliot Metviner in the high jump (5’4”) and Mark Frederickson the shot put (35’).

Weston next competes against Pomperaug, New Milford and Joel Barlow on Tuesday on Pomperaug’s track.