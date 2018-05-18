Boys tennis: Trojans down Barlow for sixth straight SWC title

The Weston High boys tennis team’s reign of dominance in the South-West Conference continued on Thursday as the Trojans beat Joel Barlow in the conference championship match, 6-1, in Weston.

It was the sixth SWC title in a row for Weston, and 14th in the last 15 years.

For senior captains Sebastian Casellas and Matt Sydney, who have played first and second singles the last four seasons, it was the fourth SWC title in four years.

“It feels so good, especially as a senior. It’s my fourth year winning the SWC and it’s really like the cherry on top. But we’ve got states next week so we’re going to be building for that,” said Casellas, the team’s number-one singles player.

Casellas had to battle back from a set down to win a fantastic first singles match with Eric Raut, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“I was able to pull it together and started making a lot less errors,” he said.

Sydney didn’t lose a game in winning at second singles, 6-0, 6-0, and the Trojans also got straight-set wins at third and fourth singles from Grady Tarzian and Nick Moy.

As expected, the first doubles match was a slugfest between Weston’s Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf and Barlow’s Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink. The Falcons’ duo had won the previous encounter this season, in three sets, but on Thursday Brostoff and Dampf won the match, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). Brostoff and Dampf fought off a couple of match points in the second set before pulling out the tiebreaker.

At second doubles, Stephen Blinder and Drew Berkin won in straight sets, losing only three games.

Barlow’s only win came in a marathon match at third doubles, as Jessie Hubicki and Gabe Smock won a third-set pro set to defeat Mason Asphar and Tony Fontana, 7-5, 4-6, (10-5).

The win extended Weston’s win streak against SWC competition to 108 in a row, the last defeat coming in the 2010 SWC finals, 4-3, to Newtown.

Despite that dominance, Casellas said the Trojans take nothing for granted whenever they step out on the court.

“We never take anyone lightly, especially Barlow. They’ve been a competitor, always. They’ve been our rivals since back in the day. They always come prepared and they always give us a fight,” he said.

Weston improved its record to 16-3, while the Falcons dropped to 11-2, with both defeats coming to the Trojans.

Results were:

Weston 6, Joel Barlow 1

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Eric Raut, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2;

Matt Sydney (W) def. Noah Sobel, 6-0, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Jake Bernard, 6-2, 6-4;

Nick Moy (W) def. Jackson Connor, 6-1, 6-3;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf (W) def. Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink, 6-1, 7-6 (5);

Stephen Blinder and Drew Berkin (W) def. Robert Tremont and Owen O’Reilly, 6-1 6-2;

Jessie Hubicki and Gabe Smock (JB) def. Mason Asphar and Tony Fontana, 7-5, 4-6, (10-5) .