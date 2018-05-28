Boys tennis: Trojans advance all seven to day two of Class M tourney

The Weston High boys tennis team advanced all seven of its players to the second day of the Class M state tournament, after Saturday’s opening rounds at Amity High School.

The tourney is scheduled to resume on Tuesday at Yale University — the singles competition in the third round and the doubles in the second round.

All four Weston singles players made it through the first two rounds

Sebastian Casellas, the second seed overall, defeated Fadi Hage (Waterford), 6-0, 6-0; and Davon Chen (East Lyme), 6-3, 6-1, in his first two matches. He plays Yefim Gorodnitskiy of Avon in round three.

Matt Sydney, seeded third, didn’t lose a game in sweeping Jovahn Brown (New London) and Corey Flynn (Lyman Hall), 6-0, 6-0. Next up is Finn Power from East Lyme.

Grady Tarzian, the eighth seed, defeated Evan Miller (Foran), 6-3, 6-2; and Alexander Fishbein (Wolcott), 6-1, 6-1, to reach the third round, where he takes on Jared Goldstein of Brookfield.

Nicholas Moy, seeded 12th, had the win of the day on Saturday as he rallied from a set down to defeat Ryan Money of Foran, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3. In the first round, he had swept Rahul Bhagwani of Bethel, 6-1, 6-1. He plays Brennan Nick of Tolland in round three.

All three Weston doubles teams received first-round byes on Saturday.

Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf are seeded first in the tourney, while team of Stephen Blinder and Drew Berkin is seeded third and Mason Asphar and Cameron Weiller are seeded seventh.