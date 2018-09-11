Boys tennis: Meunier Weston’s Sportsperson of the Year selection

The Weston Sports Commission announced that Gary Meunier, the long-time coach of the Weston High School boys tennis team, has been named the 2018 Weston Sportsperson of the Year.

The award is presented by the Fairfield County Sports Commission and Meunier will be honored at the 14th Annual Sports Night banquet on Monday, Oct. 15, at the Stamford Marriott.

Meunier is one of 16 Fairfield County winners who are deemed to have made the greatest positive impact and contribution to each of their sports communities over the past year.

At the start of the 2004-05 academic year, Meunier arrived at Weston High, where he has served as a school counselor in addition to leading the boys tennis program. Prior to coming to Weston, he was the director of school counseling at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, where he also coached boys’ tennis from 1992-2004. In addition to his 25-plus years of coaching, Meunier also has served as a member of the CIAC boys tennis committee for the past several years.

This spring, the Trojans won both the South-West Conference and Class M state

championships. These feats were by no means unprecedented. In the 14 seasons that Gary has been at the helm of the Trojans, his teams have won 13 state championships and 13 Southwest Conference titles. Due to increased enrollment, the team was moved up from the small school class to the medium school class in 2015. Despite competing against larger schools, the Trojans have won state championships each year since this move. In addition to the 13 team titles during Meunier’s tenure in Weston, his players have won three state singles championships and nine state doubles championships. Their overall dual match record during this period is 213-29.

In addition to being honored for all the on-court successes of his team, Meunier is also to be commended for working with his team to support many charitable endeavors over the years,

including the Connecticut Mental Health Foundation, Relay for Life, Coaches Against Cancer, Norwalk Grassroots Tennis and Education Foundation and 26 Days of Kindness.

Mark Berkowitz, Weston High’s Athletics Director and the 2016 Weston Sportsperson of the Year, has worked with Meunier for several years.

“Many people may believe that it is easy to succeed in boys’ tennis because we have so much talent in this town,” Berkowitz said. “But anyone who has coached knows that while you need talent, you also need a committed, motivational leader to drive that talent and get them to work together towards a common goal.

“Gary works tirelessly behind the scenes to keep his student-athletes focused on the end goals while still allowing them to ‘enjoy the moment’ with their successes throughout the season. He is very worthy of this recognition.”

Said Weston Sports Commission President Eric Albert:

“As in past years, the Commission received several very worthy nominations, but Gary Meunier stood out from the crowd. Not only did Gary’s team have another double championship season, but his players continuously highlight how important Gary is to their overall development as students and athletes. Weston is fortunate to have such a high-caliber person leading this very successful program.”

The Weston Sports Commission consists of a broad section of the Weston sports community, including the leaders of the town’s sports programs. Current members of the Commission include: Roneil Icatar (Weston Little League Baseball and Softball), John Jepsen (Babe Ruth baseball), Vivian Wesson (Weston Basketball), Michael Nevitt (Weston Youth Football & Cheer), Mal Brooks (Weston Lacrosse), Corey Rubin (Weston Soccer), Michelle Bradley (Weston Swimming), Jon Pressman (Adult sports), Eric Albert (Parks & Recreation Commission), Mark Crowley (Parks & Recreation Commission Chair), Elizabeth Pocsik (Parks & Recreation Commission Vice-Chair), David Ungar (Parks & Recreation Director), Tammy Roberts (Boosters Club), Mark Berkowitz (HS AD), Matt Medve (MS AD) and Chris Spaulding (First Selectman).

Past winners living in Weston also are voting members of the Commission.

Past Weston Sportspersons of the year are: Darli Ebling (2017), Mark Berkowitz (2016), Carla and Sean Welsh (2015); Michael Carter (2014); Kimmy Guerin (2013), Sibyl Ledwick (2012), Jon Pressman (2011), Brian McMahon (2010), Kevin Funk (2009), Matt Medve (2008), Paul Scheufele (2007), Carl Charles (2006) and Marc Butlein (2005).

Anyone interested in attending the awards dinner or being a local sponsor for Sports Night should visit the Fairfield County Sports Commission’s website at fairfieldcountysports.com. Questions about the Weston Sports Commission can be sent to [email protected]