Boys tennis: Local players advance in Class M tournament

The Weston and Joel Barlow boys tennis teams have a combined 10 players still alive in the Class M state tournament, which enters its third day this afternoon at Yale University.

Weston results

The Weston boys have two singles players and two doubles teams still playing in the tournament, after the second day of action on Tuesday.

Sebastian Casellas and Matt Sydney both won two matches on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals in the singles competition today.

In the doubles bracket, the teams of Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf, and Stephen Blinder and Drew Berkin, are in the quarterfinals today.

The championship matches will take place on Thursday at Yale.

Casellas, seeded second, defeated Eric Raut of Joel Barlow in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1. In the third round he swept Yefim Gorodnitskiy of Avon, 6-0, 6-0. He plays fourth-seeded Arjun Chandra-Mohanty (Avon) in the semifinals.

Sydney, the third seed, will face top-seeded Jonathan Trevethan of Berlin in the semifinals. He is coming off a tough win over 11th-seeded Praneeth Ganedi of Branford, 6-3, 7-5. Before that he coasted to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Finn Power (East Lyme).

Also making it to the quarterfinals was Grady Tarzian, who gave Trevethan a fight in losing, 7-5, 6-1. He had won his third-round match over Jared Goldstein of Brookfield, 7-5, 6-4

Nick Moy lost to fifth-seeded Brennan Nick of Tolland in the third round, 6-1, 6-0.

Brostoff and Dampf, the top seed in the doubles field, swept to wins on Tuesday over Jake Lynn and Zachary Marchi-Guasp of Lyman Hall, 6-0, 6-0; and Daniel McGuire and Kurt Schalper of Branford, 6-0, 6-2.

Blinder and Berkin, seeded third, scored wins over Taerang Bae and Stefan Chervenkova of Woodstock Academy, 6-0, 6-0; and Charles Hall and Elijah Hanlon of Branford, 6-0, 6-2.

Weston’s third doubles team of Mason Asphar and Cameron Weiller lost a tough three-set decision in the second round to Kevin Dixon and Brett Stater of Torrington, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Barlow results

The Joel Barlow boys team has two doubles teams in the quarterfinals.

Alex Klein Wassink and Adam Ortiz, seeded second, won their third-round match over Adarsh Rao Makarla and Aditya Rao Makarla of Bethel, 6-0, 6-3. They take on Kevin Dixon and Brett Stater of Torrington today in the quarterfinals.

The team of Owen O’Reilly and Bobby Tremont, seeded fifth, will play fourth-seeded Jack Hogan and Evan Purcell of Avon today in the quarterfinals. They are coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jonathan Tan and Guillem Colom of East Lyme.

The team of Jesse Hubicki and Gabe Smock lost in the second round to Charles Hall and Elijah Hanlon of Branford, 6-2, 6-3.

Rauts, seeded 10th, was the only Barlow singles player to get past the second round. He had advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over seventh-seeded Bradley Stutzman of Branford, 6-2, 6-2.