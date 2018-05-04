Boys tennis: Joel Barlow sweeps Bunnell

The Joel Barlow boys tennis team lost only one game in sweeping Bunnell 7-0 on Thursday at home.

The Falcons improved to 8-0 with the win.

Results were:

Barlow 7, Bunnell 0

Singles:

Eric Raut (JB) def. Jason Pickel, 6-0, 6-0;

Noah Sobel (JB) def. Erik Cedillo, 6-0, 6-0;

Jake Bernard (JB) def. Brandon Russell, 6-0, 6-0;

Nick Buchan (JB) def. Malcolm Brown, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Adam Ortiz-Alex Klein Wassink (JB) def. Jimmy Pham-Michael Vernon, 6-0, 6-1;

Bobby Tremont-Owen O’Reilly (JB) def. Alex Cronin-Brendan Murphy, 6-0, 6-0;

Alex Hemenway-Will Hubicki (JB) def. Sam Boyd-Ryan Stansbury, 6-0, 6-0.