Boys tennis: Joel Barlow sweeps Bunnell

The Joel Barlow boys tennis team lost only one game in sweeping Bunnell 7-0 on Thursday at home.
The Falcons improved to 8-0 with the win.
Results were:
Barlow 7, Bunnell 0
Singles:
Eric Raut (JB) def. Jason Pickel, 6-0, 6-0;
Noah Sobel (JB) def. Erik Cedillo, 6-0, 6-0;
Jake Bernard (JB) def. Brandon Russell, 6-0, 6-0;
Nick Buchan (JB) def. Malcolm Brown, 6-0, 6-0;
Doubles:
Adam Ortiz-Alex Klein Wassink (JB) def. Jimmy Pham-Michael Vernon, 6-0, 6-1;
Bobby Tremont-Owen O’Reilly (JB) def. Alex Cronin-Brendan Murphy, 6-0, 6-0;
Alex Hemenway-Will Hubicki (JB) def. Sam Boyd-Ryan Stansbury, 6-0, 6-0.