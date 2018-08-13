Boys tennis: Inaugural Weston High Tennis Open set for Aug. 23

August is not a month typically associated with high-school tennis in Connecticut.

Recent Weston High graduate Stephen Blinder is looking to change that, while also raising money for a worthy cause.

Blinder, a former member of the Trojans’ boys tennis team, is organizing the inaugural Weston High School Tennis Open, set to run Aug. 23-26 at the Weston High hard courts, for incoming and current high-school age boys.

The single-elimination tournament entry fee is $30 and proceeds will benefit Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education. Norwalk Grassroots, according to its website, “engages underserved children in Norwalk through tennis, offer a safe and welcoming family environment, and provide them comprehensive support to meet their academic, physical, and social-emotional needs.”

“The boys varsity team (at Weston) has worked with them for years,” tournament director Blinder said of Norwalk Grassroots. “We wanted to give back to them, while bringing tournament tennis outside of normal calendar to Weston.”

The registration deadline is Aug. 19 and Blinder said the field will be between 40 to 60 players, with Norwalk Grassroots sending some of its kids to compete. Seedings will be based on USTA/UTR rankings and high-school results, if applicable.

“I like to emphasize the community aspect — bringing together surrounding communities,” Blinder said. “Coming together for an amazing cause that serves Fairfield County and beyond. In times like these, that’s important.”

The support of Weston High’s illustrious 27-time state champion boys tennis program serves as a strong foundation for the first WHS Open.

“It’s really been aided by (Weston boys tennis head coach) Gary Meunier,” Blinder said. “He’s done an unbelievable job creating culture. We call it the brotherhood. We’re always supporting one another.”

One of those supporters is Blinder’s teammate Matt Sydney, a 2018 Weston grad and former tennis captain.

“I’ve worked with Grassroots for a few years, and every experience I’ve had there has been incredibly positive — both for the people with whom I’m volunteering, and for me as a volunteer,” Sydney said. “The culture there is fantastic. Everyone there is so friendly and appreciative of everything that they have, and I would encourage any of my peers to go there in a heartbeat.

“Weston High has always been very involved with Grassroots, and we’ve donated money, supplies, and most valuable, our time. Every time the team has done something, we’ve had a great time, having fun and knowing that we’re contributing to something so important for our local community.

“Having been fortunate enough to get to know Stephen for the last couple years, I’m not surprised that he’s organizing this — he’s always been one of the most passionate and dedicated teammates I’ve had, on and off the court.”

For further information about the tournament, contact Blinder via email at [email protected]