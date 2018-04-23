Boys tennis: Another 7-0 win for Weston

The Weston High boys tennis team is now 6-0 on the season, after its sixth consecutive 7-0 victory on Monday at home.

The Trojans swept Pomperaug this time, losing only one set.

Weston also swept Masuk on Friday, 7-0.

Results were:

Weston 7, Pomperaug 0

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (W) def. Ryan Dragon, 6-0, 6-3

Matt Sydney (W) def. Stephen Bsheider, 6-1, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Morris Abdoul, 6-0, 6-1;

Nick Moy (W) def. Alec Zackin, 6-1, 6-0;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf (W) def. Matt Zackin -Max Atkinson, 6-0, 6-0;

Drew Berkin-Stephen Blinder (W) def. Greg Brockett-Max Dragone, 6-3, 0-6, 6-4;

Mason Asphar-Tony Fontana (W) def. J.H. Brehmer-Henry DuMont, 6-0, 6-2.

Weston 7, Masuk 0

Singles:

Matt Sydney (W) def. Amaan Ashab, 7-5, 6-4;

Grady Tarzian (W) def. Greg Miller, 6-0, 6-1;

Stephen Blinder (W) def. Soorya Chenthilnathan, 6-1, 6-1;

Nick Moy (W) def. Krish Vijay, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles:

Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf (W) def. Ryan Nicholas-Connor Tedesco, 6-0, 6-1;

Tony Fontana-Mason Asphar (W) def. Manny Esmeraldo-Karma Vijay, 6-4, 6-0;

Lucas Casellas-Adrik Scaramuzza (W) def. Sean Murray-Andrew Kanjo, 6-0, 6-0.