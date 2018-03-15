Boys swimming: Trojans win sixth straight state title

Taking first place in five events, in addition to Liam Simmons’s diving title last weekend, the Weston High boys swim and dive team captured its sixth straight state title on Wednesday at Wesleyan University.

The Trojans won their second straight Class M title with 644 points, beating out runner-up Daniel Hand by 60.5 points. Weston also won four straight Class S title from 2013-16.

Nathan Katz was a double state champ for Weston. He was first in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1:53.8, beating runner-up Christopher Wu of Hand by more than five seconds.

Katz also won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 51.78.

Weston also got a win in the 100-yard breaststroke from Charles Palsho, with a time of 58.09 that beat runner-up Paul O’Connor of Hand by nearly two seconds. Palsho also took fifth in the 50 free (2.58).

Oscar Petersen had a pair of top-four finishes, taking second in the 100 butterfly (52.84) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.83).

Mateusz Babinski was second in the 100 butterfly (52.84) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (22.93).

Josh Franco finished third in the 500 free (4:49.48) and fifth in the 200 free (1:47.97).

Also finaling in two events was Mitchell Levi, who was seventh in the 50 free (22.77) and eighth in the 100 free (51.08).

Allen Hawkins won the B final in the 200 IM, finishing ninth overall in a time of 2:06.1. He also took 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.93).

Tyler Randall was 12th in the 100 butterfly (57.9) and 13th in the 100 backstroke (59.65), and Camden Archambeau placed 17th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.59).

Weston won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:37.49 with the foursome of Babinski, Palsho, Katz and Levi, and the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.91) with the team of Petersen, Levi, Franco and Babinski.

In the 400 freestyle relay relay, the winning team was Petersen, Franco, Palsho and Katz, in 3:15.79.