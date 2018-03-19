Boys swimming: Trojans 10th at State Open

After a high-school career that saw them win four straight state class titles, six Weston High swim and dive team seniors competed as Trojans for the last time this past week.

Seniors Charles Palsho, Nathan Katz, Josh Franco, Mateusz Babinski, Mitchell Levi and Liam Simmons, along with junior Oscar Petersen, helped Weston finish 10th at the State Open with 225 points.

The Open concluded with the swim championships on Saturday at Yale University.

Katz had the team’s best result, finishing a close second in the 200-yard individual medley in a season-best time of 1:52.7. It was a drop of nearly five seconds from his best time going into the state meets. He also was ninth in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 52.46.

Also recording at top-eight finish was Palsho, who was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.15).

Franco placed 15th in the 500 freestyle in 4:48.41, a drop of 3.6 seconds over his best time going into the state meets.

Petersen qualified for the Open in two events, finishing 20th in the 200 freestyle (1:47.44) and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (49.27).

Babinski qualified in the 100 butterfly, placing 20th in 53.75.

Simmons competed in the State Open diving on Thursday at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, placing 12th with 414.8 points.

In the relays, Weston’s best showing came in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Babinski, Palsho, Katz and Levi finished eighth in 1:38.37.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Petersen, Levi, Franco and Babinski took ninth (season-best 1:30.46)

The 400 freestyle relay team also finished ninth with the foursome of Petersen, Franco, Palsho and Katz (3:15.37).

State Open results

200 medley relay — 8. Weston (Mateusz Babinski, Charles Palsho, Nathan Katz and Mitchel Levi), 1:38.37;

200 freestyle — 20. Oscar Petersen 1:47.44;

200 IM — 2. Nathan Katz 1:52.7;

Diving — 12. Liam Simmons 414.8 points;

100 butterfly — 9. Nathan Katz 52.46; 20. Mateusz Babinski 53.75;

100 freestyle — 22. Oscar Petersen 49.27;

500 freestyle — 15. Joshua Franco 4:48.41;

200 freestyle relay — 9. Weston (Oscar Petersen, Mitchell Levi, Joshua Franco, Mateusz Babinski), 1:30.46;

100 breaststroke — 7. Charles Palsho 58.15;

400 freestyle relay — 9. Weston (Oscar Petersen, Joshua Franco, Charles Palsho, Nathan Katz), 3:15.37.