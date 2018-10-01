Boys soccer: Winstanley wins 200th victory

Joel Barlow High boys soccer coach Paul Winstanley’s notched his 200th victory in his 15th campaign, when the Falcons defeated Naugatuck, 3-1.

In a game where the opposition made all the early running and penned Barlow back in their own half for long periods, the Falcons finally found their stride to record the win.

The best early chance fell to the Greyhounds, when a back pass from Ben Chapin fell a little short, but keeper John Hoeing came out swiftly to block.

Although half chances then fell to Julio Calish and Pablo Correa-Ramirez, it was still against the run of play when, in the 17th minute, Correa-Ramirez headed down into Ben Goodacre’s path for him to finish low into the net.

However, it was no surprise when Naugatuck equalized through Kareem Morris in the 34th, following a defensive mix up.

Following Coach Winstanley’s halftime pep talk, it only took seven minutes of the second half for the Falcons to retake the lead — when Jack Warren’s shot from Goodacre’s pullback had too much on it for keeper Brandon Sampaio to handle.

Six minutes later, Goodacre added the third, putting away a rebound after Warren’s shot was blocked by Sampaio. Although Jack Ledbetter made several fine runs and crosses down the right, Barlow were unable to convert and add to their tally.

Following the game, there was a presentation to Coach Winstanley and celebration of his 200th Barlow victory involving the varsity squad, coaches, Barlow Soccer Booster Club and players’ parents… and a black-and-gold frosted cake.