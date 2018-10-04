Boys soccer: Weston upends Brookfield

The Weston High boys soccer team pinned a 4-1 defeat on Brookfield High in a South-West Conference showdown on Thursday.

David Tamburri’s goal at 35:28 of the first half, assisted by Mason Asphar, broke a 1-1 tie. Henry Cohen, assisted by Brendan Moore, at 72:25 and Ryan Werner, assisted by Tamburri, at 74:52 provided the Trojans with insurance goals.

Bruno Navaresse, assisted by Matt Scott, had the opening goal for Weston at 20:42.

Weston keeper Matt Egan made 10 saves, as the Bobcats outshot Weston, 11-8. The Trojans improved to 8-0-0; Brookfield fell to 6-1-2.