The Weston High boys soccer team shut out New Milford High, 2-0, in a South-West Conference matchup on Monday afternoon.

Senior captain Ryan Werner scored the opener for the Trojans in the 31st minute, with an assist from senior Bruno Navaresse.

Navaresse then netted a goal in the 75th minute, assisted by senior Tony Fontana.

Weston senior captain Matt Egan made six saves in net.

The Trojans improved to 4-0-0 overall.