The Weston High boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over Bunnell on Thursday night.

Sophomore Jacob Strouch netted a hat trick for the Trojans (6-0-0), while Matt Scott and freshman Max Weiss added single markers.

Scott, Weiss, David Tamburri and Jack Fellowes added assists.

Weston outshot Bunnell (0-6-1) by a 13-2 margin and took nine corners to the Bulldogs’ one.

The Trojans host Notre Dame of Fairfield (4-1-2) today at 4:30 in a South-West Conference matchup.