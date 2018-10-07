Boys soccer: Falcons sink Green Wave

The Joel Barlow boys soccer team eked out a 1-0 win at New Milford in a South-West Conference contest.

Barlow had most of the possession and chances in the game, but were made to work hard for the win by a game Green Wave outfit.

Just about all the openings in the first half fell to the Falcons; the first in the 15th minute when Miles Rosenstein fed Pablo Correa-Ramirez, but his shot rolled wide of the right post.

Next, Correa-Ramirez played in Aidan DiMiceli with a long ball over the top but the Green Wave defenders, who had to be on their toes all evening, just managed to get back in time. Jack Ledbetter then shot wide right before Jack Warren’s shot cannoned off the bar after an Adam Ortiz cross.

New Milford’s first real chance came in the 52nd, but no forward could make contact with a free kick over the top of the Falcons defense.

They were made to pay two minutes later when Ortiz again made progress down the left, crossed into the box and, after shots by DiMiceli and Correa-Ramirez were blocked, Nathan Fenningdorf managed to apply the killer touch.

Barlow could have put the game to bed a minute after the restart, when Warren chested the ball down to Ortiz but again his shot hit the woodwork.

The Green Wave had one last chance to grab a draw, but keeper John Hoeing came out well to smother a through ball in the 75th and the Falcons kept the ball from then on to prevent any further opportunities.