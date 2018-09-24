Boys soccer: Brookfield levels late against Barlow

The Joel Barlow and Brookfield High boys soccer teams drew 2-2 on Saturday in Redding.

The stiff breeze played its part in this game, as both teams scored their goals with the wind at their backs.

The Falcons’ first two chances fell to Jack Warren, but the first was deflected for a corner and then the Brookfield keeper pushed his sharp volley round the post.

Barlow took the lead in the 19th minute when goalie John Hoeing’s long clearance was misjudged by the Bobcats defense, leaving Ben Goodacre

a clear run on goal to roll the ball past the keeper.

Warren doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a shot into the far corner from just inside the box, but Brookfield nearly pulled one back just a minute later. Warren then hacked one off the Falcons’ line after a goal-mouth scramble.

Although Barlow had looked comfortable at the break, it only took another five minutes for Brookfield to get right back into the game, when a long cross was met with a header inside the far post.

The Falcons still had two chances to put the game away though.

In the 54th minute a great run down the right and cross by Jack Ledbetter ended with a defender nipping the ball off Warren’s toe. Then in the 77th, Pablo Correa-Ramirez put Goodacre through but his shot cleared the bar.

Barlow hearts were broken for the second time on three days in the 77th minute when Brookfield scored the equalizer.

The Falcons travel to Newtown (2-2-2) on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. contest.