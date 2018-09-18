Boys soccer: Barlow maintains winning streak

The Joel Barlow boys soccer team slammed host New Fairfield, 5-0, to improve to 3-0 overall.

Barlow quickly made their intentions clear by taking the lead in the fourth minute, when Jack Warren threaded a slide-rule pass through New Fairfield’s defense to allow Ben Goodacre to side foot home.

However, the Rebels came very close to leveling three minutes later, when the rain-soaked, slippery ball escaped keeper John Hoeing’s grasp but, fortunately, Carl Zuanelli was perfectly placed to clear off the line.

The Falcons increased their lead in the 25th minute, when the always-available Max Baer’s corner found Goodacre — who finished at the far post.

Barlow started the second half as dominant as they were in the first but the Rebel keeper made several good saves. Then, in the 51st , Pablo Correa-Ramirez laid the ball off to Warren, whose shot was just too powerful for the goalie to keep out.

New Fairfield never gave up though and came close in the 55th, when a corner was deflected against his own crossbar by Zuanelli before the ball was scrambled clear.

The same player then almost scored at the other end before another Baer corner was met by a Warren glancing header to put the result beyond doubt. Warren put the icing on the cake and completed his hat trick in the last minute with another hard shot into the bottom left corner of the Rebels goal.

Three games and three clean sheets for the Falcons whose back line of Zuanelli, Ben Chapin and Brendan McCarthy are starting to form a formidable barrier.