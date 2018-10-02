Boys soccer: Barlow loses to Newtown

The Joel Barlow boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Newtown High at Blue and Gold Stadium. — Eva Ortiz photo

The Joel Barlow boys soccer team slipped up in lackluster display in a 1-0 loss to Newtown High.

Barlow produced its poorest display for a very long time in a game which it would have expected to win comfortably based on records — with Newtown sitting at 2-4-2 entering the game.

The first half produced few chances and those fell mainly to the home team. In fact, the Falcons didn’t craft an opening until the 37th minute, when Jack Warren was through on goal but had his heel caught when shooting and the Nighthawks keeper dived to push the ball round the post. A goal kick was given.

The Falcons (5-2-1) didn’t manage to up their game in the second half and, although they had the majority of possession, were unable to create any clear openings. On this evening, the through balls on which Barlow usually feast all ran straight on to the Newtown keeper and shots just didn’t find the target.

With Barlow unable to find a killer punch, the Nighthawks stole the game in the 63rd minute when Will Pelisson went through and placed the ball past keeper John Hoeing.

The Falcons still had chances to grab at least a draw, but Ben Goodacre and Warren both shot wide of the mark. Warren had one last chance with a free kick from a central position in the last minute but, although it was on target, it had little power and the keeper gathered easily.