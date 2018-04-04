Boys lacrosse: Weston routs Bethel in opener

Ryan Werner had five goals and two assists and Jake Buffardi scored four goals to lead the West boys lacrosse team to a 17-4 win over Bethel in the season opener on Wednesday night at home.
James Goetz had three goals and four assists.
Weston 17, Bethel 4
Weston Scoring
Ryan Werner 5 goals , 2 assists
Jake Buffardi 4 goals
James Goetz 3 goals, 4 assists
Jason Baisley 1 goal, 1 assist
Scott Peyton 1 assist
Kyle Aronson 1 goal
Daniel McKiernan 3 goals
Bethel Scoring
Zach Perry 1 goal
Nick Meier 1 goal
Dylan Breeland 1 goal
Unknown 1 goal