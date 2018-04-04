Boys lacrosse: Weston routs Bethel in opener

Ryan Werner had five goals and two assists and Jake Buffardi scored four goals to lead the West boys lacrosse team to a 17-4 win over Bethel in the season opener on Wednesday night at home.

James Goetz had three goals and four assists.

Weston 17, Bethel 4

Weston Scoring

Ryan Werner 5 goals , 2 assists

Jake Buffardi 4 goals

James Goetz 3 goals, 4 assists

Jason Baisley 1 goal, 1 assist

Scott Peyton 1 assist

Kyle Aronson 1 goal

Daniel McKiernan 3 goals

Bethel Scoring

Zach Perry 1 goal

Nick Meier 1 goal

Dylan Breeland 1 goal

Unknown 1 goal