Boys lacrosse: Weston rallies in second half to edge Hand 6-5

The Weston boys lacrosse team held visiting Daniel Hand scoreless for nearly 23 minutes to open the second half, and then held on for a 6-5 win on Thursday night at home.

The Trojans (9-1) trailed 4-2 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 3-0 in the third quarter and added another goal early in the fourth quarter to lead 6-4.

Hand cut the lead to 6-5 with 1:22 left on a nice individual effort by Nate Palumba. The Trojans were called for a penalty before the goal, giving the Tigers an extra man for one minute. Hand won the face-off but never got off a shot, and the Trojans were able to kill the final 20 seconds off the clock for the big win.

Hand dropped to 6-2 with the loss. It was the third straight win for Weston.

Ryan Werner led Weston with three goals and one assist. James Goetz had two goals and Henry Cohen one goal.

Goalie Dan Lucas came up big in the second half with five saves, and had 10 for the night.

Weston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter on a pair of goals by Werner. Hand scored with 1:30 left in the quarter, on a goal by Tom Swank, to make it 2-1.

The Tigers scored twice in the opening minute of the second quarter, both goals by Jack Flannagan, to take a 3-2 lead. Swank scored with 2:33 left to give Hand the 4-2 halftime lead.

Goetz scored a pair of extra-man goals midway through the third quarter to tie the game, 4-4, and Cohen gave the Trojans a 5-4 lead with 1:26 left in the period when he came from behind the cage, spun the other way and scored from a tough angle.

Werner battled through a couple of checks to get to the crease and score with 9:57 left, making it 6-4.

Flanagan and Swank each had two goals for Hand. Palumba had a goal and assist.

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Weston was coming off a 17-1 win over Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday.

Cohen had a huge game with seven goals and two assists.

Werner had two goals and five assists.

Nathaniel Bling and Jackson Stewart also had two goals each.

Other goals were scored by Jake Buffardi, Goetz, Kyle Aronson and Daniel McKiernan.

Goetz and Jason Bailey each had one assist.

Lucas (four saves) and Jake Phillips (two saves) split time in goal.

Notre Dame-West Haven

The Trojans also scored a 13-10 win over Notre Dame of West Haven last Saturday at home.

Werner led the attack with four goals and one assist.

Goetz scored three goals and Cohen had two goals and two assists.

Also scoring were Jake Buffardi, Jacob Strouch, Peter Friedrichsen and Aronson.

Baisley had three assists, in addition to team highs in ground balls (7) and caused turnovers (8).