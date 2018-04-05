Boys lacrosse: Weston 13, Masuk 2

The Weston High boys lacrosse team is now 2-0 on the season after a 13-2 win over Masuk on Thursday night at home.

Kyle Aronson led the scoring with three goals and an assist, with two goals each scored by Ryan Werner, Jake Buffardi, James Goetz and Jacob Strouch.

Daniel McKiernan and Daniel Slow also scored.

Henry Cohen had two assists, with single helpers from Peter Friedrichsen and Buffardi.

In goal, Daniel Lucas made two saves and allowed two goals, and Jake Phillips made three saves, allowing no goals.