Boys lacrosse: Trojans get by North Haven in state opener, 10-9

When it comes to the state playoffs, seeding usually isn’t a good indicator of what to expect.

The Weston boys lacrosse team’s first-round Class M tournament game on Wednesday proved that point once again.

Third-seeded Weston got all it could handle from a North Haven squad that was much more formidable that its 19th seed would suggest.

The Trojans took control of the game midway through the second half, using a 4-0 run to turn a two-goal deficit into a two-goal lead, and held on for an entertaining 10-9 win at home.

“We did a good job making plays when we needed to, and got some some key goals from some different people,” said head coach Josh Thornton. “I expected (North Haven) to come out and play hard. They’re well coached. They have big, athletic kids who can shoot the ball. We were ready for that, but you have to go out and do it, and luckily we were up to the task tonight.”

North Haven, a state semifinalist last year, ended the season 9-9.

The Trojans (16-4) will face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals, on Saturday (1 p.m.) at home, in sixth-seeded Daniel Hand (12-5). A year ago, the Tigers edged Weston in the quarterfinal round, 4-3, en route to their third straight trip to the state finals.

The two teams played in Weston in late April, with the Trojans using a big second half to take a 6-5 win.

“They’re a good team,” Thornton said. “We have battled them going back to the youth ranks and we’ll go out and try to get the best of them again, which is never an easy thing to do.”

In Wednesday’s victory, Weston was led by Ryan Werner and Henry Cohen with four goals and one assist each.

Jake Buffardi and Jackson Davies also scored, while Julian Caplan had two assists and Tyler Bower one assist.

Weston held North Haven scoreless for over 18 minutes in the second half to rally from an 8-6 deficit and take a 10-8 lead. Weston defenders Jason Baisley, Caplan, Bower and Jack Morvillo, along with middies Werner, Jacob Strouch and Austin Grogan, played their best when the game was on the line, with multiple caused turnovers in the fourth quarter.

For North Haven, Kyle Pearson and Donny McInnis each scored two goals, with one goal each from Jack Broggi, Kasey Mongillo, Mark Montano, Brian Mills and Zack Orth.

Mills also had two assists, with single helpers from Mongillo, Montano, Pearson and Luigi Coppola.

The Trojans were hurt by unforced turnovers in the first quarter, and North Haven worked patiently on offense, with great ball movement, to grab a 4-2 lead. The final goal came after a length-of-the-field rush in the final seconds, with Pearson scoring at the buzzer.

Pearson came from behind the cage to score just 22 seconds into the second quarter to up the lead to 5-2.

Then it was the Indians’ turn to catch the turnover bug, as they had four miscues during the middle portion of the quarter. That helped spur a 4-0 Weston run to put the Trojans in the lead.

Cohen, a freshman, got Weston back on track with three straight goals to tie the game. The first, on a dodge and left-handed shot from 12 to 15 yards in front, made it 5-3 with 3:02 left in the half. Then, after a North Haven turnover, Caplan cleared the ball and dished off to Cohen, who dodged a defender and scored, making it 5-4 with 2:26 left.

The tying goal, with 1:25 left in the half, came after a turnover, with Bower running the ball over midfield and finding Cohen for the goal.

Davies, another freshman, scored from the crease off a great setup by Werner, giving Weston a 6-5 lead with 56 seconds left in the half.

But North Haven beat the buzzer again, as Mills got by a defender and put a shot under the crossbar just as time expired, making it 6-6 at halftime.

The Indians got goals early in the third quarter from McInnis and Orth to take an 8-6 lead with 7:58 left in the quarter. Werner cut the lead to 8-7 with 4:50 left, off a Cohen feed. After FOGO Josh Greeley won the ensuring face-off, Werner came from behind the cage to score a minute later.

The game went into the final quarter tied 8-8 as goalie Dan Lucas made a pair of saves in the final minutes of the third quarter.

The Trojans controlled the fourth quarter, especially in possession time, but couldn’t take advantage for the first seven minutes, with two shots hitting the post and goalie Luigi Coppola making back-to-back saves with just over five minutes to go.

Cohen scored the go-ahead goal with 4:54 left on a left-handed shot from 10 yards out that bounced in.

A minute later, Werner came out from behind the net and managed to shoot over two defenders and score, making it 10-8 with 3:50 left.

Weston was able to kill off a one-minute slashing penalty (a shot by Pearson from the side hit the post) and the Indians killed off a 30-minute penalty with about two minutes left.

As the penalty expired, the Indians forced a turnover behind the net, and Coppola threw the ball the length of the field. After a scramble for the ball, North Haven’s McInnis came up with possession and quickly scored, making it 10-9 with 1:24 left.

The Indians had chances to tie the game in the waning moments, but two shots in the final 11 seconds were off the mark.

Notes: Unofficially, Lucas and Coppola each had four saves.