Boys lacrosse: New Fairfield hands Weston first loss

New Fairfield held the Weston boys lacrosse team team scoreless for the final 32 minutes of the game en route to a 9-3 win in the battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday night in New Fairfield.

New Fairfield improved to 6-0. Weston fell to 6-1.

The Trojans had a 2-0 lead after one quarter, and were up 3-2 with 7:54 left in the second quarter.

The Rebels closed out the first half with a pair of goals to lead 4-3 at halftime.

In the second half, the Trojans had trouble generating any offense against the New Fairfield defense, allowing the Rebels to gradually pull way.

The lead was 7-3 after three quarters. Turnovers killed the Trojans throughout the second half.

“That’s the most pressure we’ve seen. They’ve got great defenders who can get out and extend and make us play at a faster speed than we’ve had to do so far,” said Weston coach Josh Thornton. “The turnovers,…we’re just not used to playing at that speed yet.”

The Trojans broke a scoreless tie with 5:04 left in the first quarter on Henry Cohen’s goal. Cohen scored again with 2:26 left in the quarter to make it 2-0.

The Rebels opened the second quarter with goals by Brett Tenaglia and Liam Ford to tie the game, before Ryan Werner scored to put Weston up 3-2 with 7:54 left in the first half.

Dylan Hanley tied the game for New Fairfield with 5:55 left in the half, and scored again about a minute later, just an a Weston penalty expired, to make it 4-3.

New Fairfield scored three times in the third quarter to extend the lead to 7-3, and extended the run to 7-0 with two goals early in the fourth quarter.

“We know we’ve got to do some things better and we’ve got to play a little bit harder,” said Thornton after the game.

Cohen had two goals and one assist for Weston with the other goal by Werner. Kyle Aronson had an assist.

Dan Lucas made 12 saves in goal and Jake Phillips had one save.

For New Fairfield, Hanley had three goals and Ford, Tenaglia and Matt Carlucci each had two goals. John Morgan had two assists.