Boys lacrosse: Hand knocks Weston out in quarterfinals, 11-4

Visiting Daniel Hand held the Weston High boys lacrosse team to a single goal over the final 39 minutes of play to score an 11-4 win in the Class M quarterfinals on Saturday in Weston.

The third-seeded Trojans ended the season at 15-5.

Sixth-seeded Hand (13-6) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead just 3:33 into the game, before Weston clawed back on goals by Kyle Aronson, Ryan Werner and Nathaniel Billig to tie the game 3-3 with 3:22 left in the first quarter. Hand’s Jack Flanagan scored with 35 seconds left in the period to put the Tigers up 4-3.

The second quarter proved pivotal as Hand scored five straight goals to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Weston managed to score just as time expired, on a long-range shot under the crossbar by Werner, to cut the lead to 9-4 at halftime.

The Trojans played the Tigers even in the third quarter but couldn’t find the back of the net despite nine total shots. The quarter ended on a down note when Hand’s Thomas Ferrick scored with a second left to make it 10-4.

Nathaniel Palumbo scored the only goal of the fourth quarter to make it 11-4. Weston was held scoreless in the second half despite a total of 16 shots. Hand goalie Griffin Fitzmaurice had eight second-half saves, and nine for the game.

Werner finished with two goals and one assist for Weston, while Aronson had a goal and assist. Billig also scored and Henry Cohen had an assist.

Dan Lucas made 12 saves in goal for the Trojans, including an amazing stop in the fourth quarter when, while out of the goal covering a player, he dove back at the last second to knock away a shot headed for the empty net.

For Hand, Polumbo had four goals and two assists, and Flanagan had three goals and two assists. Thomas Swank added two goals and one assist and Liam Regan also scored.

Jason Baisley led Weston with four ground balls, with two each by Julian Caplan, Lucas and Werner. Picking up one ground ball each were Cosmo Randazzo, John Grogan, Aronson and Aiden Hall.

Tyler Bower led the team with two caused turnovers, with one each by Baisley, Randazzo, Jake Buffardi, Aronson and Jack Morvillo.

Baisley and Aronson each had an interception.

Hand dominated on the draws behind a big game from Mark Hartmann, winning 13 of 17 face-offs.