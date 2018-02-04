Boys hoop: Barlow holds on to beat Weston

When Joel Barlow forward James Menapace walked up to the foul line with his team leading Weston, 48-46, and 0.3 seconds remaining in Saturday afternoon’s game, he was nervous.

Weston had spent the prior minutes storming back from an 11-point deficit, drilling threes and slicing to the rim with abandon. A game that just minutes before looked like a sure victory for the Falcons suddenly seemed to be hanging in the balance. And with less than a second left on the clock, it still felt as though anything could happen.

“I was pretty nervous at the free throw line,” sad Menapace. “My coach (Matt Whelan) told me to aim for the back of the rim so the ball would bounce off and [Weston] wouldn’t have time to set up anything and inbound the ball.”

After missing the first free throw, Menapace took a breath, and did just what Whelan had asked him to do. He launched the ball into the air. It arced high, sailed to the back of the rim, and rolled off. The clock expired and the buzzer sounded before Weston could gather possession. Whelan breathed a sigh of relief.

“I’m always a little [nervous] until the final buzzer goes off,” said Whelan after the game.

Those uncertain final moments capped Barlow’s 48-46 victory over Weston in a game that was competitive and physical throughout. Both teams are now 7-8 overall this season.

With the bleachers packed and flanked by the rival student sections, the contest was intense from the opening tip. The first quarter opened with a barrage of three-point attempts as both teams struggled to work the ball inside. Neither team attempted a shot inside the arc in the game’s first five minutes, and neither team made a shot inside until Weston’s Jake McNamara drove into the lane for a layup with 2:07 remaining in the quarter.

Both teams seemed to settle into a rhythm as they entered the second quarter tied at 8-8. Barlow’s offense, a flurry of off-ball movement, drives, and passes to open players, generated some good looks early in the quarter, but few went down. The Falcons got a little too loose with their passes at points, and Weston took advantage, forcing turnovers for easy points on the break.

Weston started to build a lead in the middle of the quarter as guards Jake McStacker and Christian Watanabe, who finished with 12 and 15 points, respectively, hit a pair of threes. Barlow answered with shots from Clark Gilmore, Danny Mangeri, and Owen Corazzelli to bring the Falcons within one point, 22-21, at halftime.

The teams traded baskets at the start of the third quarter before Barlow began to pull away, powered by a rain of three-pointers and Corazzelli’s constant dribble penetration. Weston, led by guard James Goetz’s efforts at the rim, fought to keep the game close, but as the quarter drew to a close, the Falcons had opened a 38-32 lead.

Weston’s offense stalled a bit in the second half as the Trojans were vexed by Barlow’s switching defense.

“[The switching] was the issue,” said Weston head coach Jamaal Gibbs. “Smaller guards are going to have foot speed on our bigs. With them, they can switch anything because they play, basically, five guards at all times. So they can get out in passing lanes a lot easier than we can because, like I said, they can switch it.”

Barlow’s momentum carried through to the beginning of the fourth quarter, when an early three from Mangeri gave Barlow a 41-32 lead. At the same time, the Falcons dug in on defense, taking charges and forcing turnovers. Suddenly, the home team was up 11 with a few minutes remaining on the clock.

Just when the game looked to be all but over, Weston’s offense kicked into gear. The Trojans started to push the pace and got a few easy baskets to cut into Barlow’s lead.

McStacker drilled a three and made a layup on back-to-back possessions to bring the Trojans within four points with just 27.6 seconds remaining. Watanabe added a layup with eight seconds remaining, cutting Barlow’s lead to 48-46.

At that point, the Weston fans did their part to rattle Barlow.

“It was impossible to hear the coach,” said Menapace. “The point guard would try to call a play, and I couldn’t hear him.”

Amidst the frenzy came the foul that sent Menapace to the line to secure the win for Barlow.

Gibbs, though disappointed with the loss, was proud of his team’s refusal to give up in the game’s waning minutes.

“I’m proud that we didn’t fold,” he said after the game. “We didn’t just give up when they got a big lead on us in the fourth quarter. We showed fight. I wish we showed that fight the entire game — we might have had a different outcome. But again, I’m glad we didn’t fold and just let them roll over us. We gotta learn how to play hard and just finish.”

Whelan, meanwhile, could have done without the late-game stress. “We have to be a little better closing out these games,” he said.

Ultimately, the game provided another dramatic chapter in the rivalry between Barlow and Weston.

“The rivalry is pretty big,” said Menapace. “It’s pretty crazy. It’s fun, though.”

Notes: Mangieri led Barlow with 14 points. Corazzelli added 12 points, while Gilmore had nine points and Menapace contributed seven points. McNamara rounded out the scoring with six points.

Goetz and Daniel Slow each finished with six points for Weston