Boys hockey: Falcons skate past Milford 7-4

After surrendering an early goal to the Milford co-op team, the Joel Barlow boys hockey team score the game’s next seven goals, en route to a 7-4 win on Saturday at Milford Ice Pavilion.

The Falcons (3-15) were led by Vince Marcili with three goals and Andrew Powell with two goals. Also scoring were Luke Dube and Dylan Leone.

Powell also had two assists, and Marcili and Matteo Naclerio each had one assist.

Milford (6-13) took a quick 1-0 lead five minutes into the game on a goal by Evan White, but Barlow needed only 17 seconds to answer, with Marcili scoring off Naclerio’s assist. Marcili scored again less than two minutes later and the Falcons never trailed.

Goals in a span of 18 seconds by Dube and Powell made it 4-1, and Leone’s goal with 1:34 left in the first period made it 5-1.

Goals by Marcili and Powell upped the lead to 7-1 midway though the second period.

Milford outscored Barlow 3-0 in the final period.

Milford outshot the Falcons 55-26, but Barlow got a big game in goal from Zach Gormley, who made 51 saves. Milford’s goalie, A.J. Bolduc and Derek Ouelette, combined for 19 saves.

Brett Pisano led the Milford scoring with two goals and two assists.

Barlow 7, Milford 4

First period

Milford: Evan White (Brett Pisani, Joe Stacy) 5:00

Joel Barlow: Vince Marcili (Matteo Naclerio) 5:17

Joel Barlow: Vince Marcili 6:55

Joel Barlow: Luke Dube (Andrew Powell) 10:31

Joel Barlow: Andrew Powell (Vince Marcili) 10:49

Joel Barlow: Dylan Leone (Andrew Powell) 13:26

Second period

Joel Barlow: Vince Marcili 4:42

Joel Barlow: Andrew Powell 8:51

Third period

Milford: Brett Pisani (Ryan Ahern) 2:19

Milford: Ryan Ahern (Rich Carino, Brett Pisani) 4:50

Milford: Brett Pisani (Ryan Ahern, Rich Carino) 5:50