Boys hockey: Barlow’s playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Housatonic

The Joel Barlow boys hockey team entered Tuesday evening’s game against Housatonic-Northwestern-Wamogo looking to solidify its post-season prospects.

Instead, the 6-3 loss leaves the Falcons on the outside looking in with one regular-season game left to play.

Connor Toffey led the Mountaineers (6-11-2) with four goals, with other goals by Jacob Burcroff and Tyler Calhoun.

The Falcons got two goals from Vince Marsili and one goal from Luke Dube.

Barlow (3-16) started the day holding the 16th and final Division III playoff spot, but after the defeat switched places with Wilton, which moved out of the rankings into the 16th spot.

Wilton (3-16) ends the regular season today against 1-16 Trinity Catholic, while the Falcons take on the combined team from Shepaug, Litchfield, Thomaston and Nonnewaug (0-19).

In Tuesday night’s game at Danbury Ice Arena, Barlow took the early lead on a breakaway goal by Marsili just 1:35 into the game, but Housatonic tied things at 9:28 on a goal by Burcroff, and kept up the pressure as the Falcons struggled to clear the zone.

Toffey sniped a shot from the top of the left circle into the top right corner to put the Mountaineers up 2-1 with about three minutes left in the period.

The action went back and forth early in the second period, with both teams having good chances. Goalie Zac Gormley made five of six saves before Toffey scored on a breakaway midway through the second period.

Barlow answered with a strong shift from the line of Marsili, Andrew Powell and Dube, and seemed to have the momentum when Housatonic took a penalty. But a shorthanded goal by Calhoun instead made it 4-1 with 4:45 left in the second period.

Down 4-1, the Falcons opened the third period on the power play but nearly gave up another shorthanded goal, as Gormley stopped a breakaway in the first seconds of the period.

It proved a big save as Barlow was able to score with two seconds left on the penalty, with 14:03 left to play, when Marsili found Duke open in the slot to cut the led to 4-2.

But two goals by Toffey in a span of 35 seconds had the Mountaineers up 6-2 with 10:34 left. Marsili scored the final goal with 7:24 to go. Gormley kept the Falcons close with about 10 saves in the third period.

Housatonic 6, Joel Barlow 3

First period

Joel Barlow – Vince Marsili, 13:25

Housatonic – Jacob Burcroff (Anthony Robarge, Eli Johnson), 9:28

Housatonic – Connor Toffey (Jack McAuliffe), 2:36

Second period

Housatonic – Connor Toffey (Jacob Burcroff, Owen Byrne), 7:39

Housatonic – Tyler Calhoun (Connor Lamson), 4:45

Third period

Joel Barlow – Luke Dube (Vince Marsili, Matte Naclerio), 14:03

Housatonic – Connor Toffey (Owen Byrne, Jack McAuliffe), 11:09

Housatonic – Connor Toffey (Owen Byrne, Jack McAuliffe), 10:34

Joel Barlow – Vince Marsili, 7:24