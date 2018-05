The Weston High boys golf team defeated New Fairfield 182-222 on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club to improve its record to 7-1 in the league and 9-1 overall.

Wes Patel led Weston with a 44, followed by Matt Lagana’s 45, Tyler Melito’s 46, and Grant Gulino’s 47. Hunter Burkard posted a 51 and Sam Landesman shot 45 from the sixth spot.