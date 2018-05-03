Boys golf: Weston nips Barlow by a stroke

The Weston High boys golf team scored a one-stroke win over arch-rival Joel Barlow on Wednesday, 182-183, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

The win improved the Trojans’ record to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the league.

Medalist Matt Lagana wrested the season lead from his junior Wes Patel with his fourth overall low score. Lagana posted a solid 42.

Captain Hunter Burkard backed him up with a 45, followed by Patel (47), Grant Gulino (48) and Tyler Melito 49). Sam Landesman shot 48 from the sixth spot.

Arnold Wright led Barlow with a 44, followed by Peirce Beach (45), Jimmy Stablein (47), James Menapace (47) and Foster Rowberry (51).

The Falcons’ record dropped to 4-4-1.