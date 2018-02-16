Boys basketball: Weston still looking for eighth win after loss to Masuk

The Weston High boys basketball team’s hopes of qualifying for the state playoffs will come down its final regular-season game.

The Trojans, who need one more win to qualify, suffered a 47-40 loss at Masuk on Thursday night. They host Bunnell on Tuesday night at 7.

Masuk (4-15), which entered the game with only one conference win, broke a 35-35 after three quarters by outscoring Weston 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

Weston dropped to 7-12 overall and 3-8 in the South-West Conference.

Christian Watanabe had eight points and five assists to lead the Trojans. James Goetz and Jack McStocker each had four steals.

Masuk was led by Ryan Winkler and Carson Swift with 10 points each.

Weston (7-12)

Jack McStocker 2 0-0 5 James Goetz 2 2-2 6 Daniel Slow 2 0-0 5 Jake Jones 2 0-2 4 Dan Santa Maria 1 0-0 2 Christian Watanabe 2 4-4 8 Aiden Mettel 2 0-0 4 Evan Levine 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 6-8 40

Masuk (4-15)

Drake Marchese 0 0-1 0 Carson Swift 4 1-2 10 Ryan Winkler 2 6-6 10 Will Santee 2 0-0 4 Zach Forte 3 2-2 8 Jacob Leisawitz 1 0-0 2 Tristan McDonough 3 3-4 9 Teayn Kimmett 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 12-15 47

Weston 15 10 10 5—40

Masuk 9 14 12 12—47

3-pointers: Weston – McStocker 1, Slow 1, Levine 2. Masuk – Swift 1.