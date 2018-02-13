Boys basketball: Trojans fall short at Brookfield

The Weston High boys basketball team fell behind early and never could catch up, suffering a 70-56 loss at Brookfield on Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Trojans to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in South-West Conference. While the loss probably ended any hopes of making the SWC playoffs, Weston can qualify for the state playoffs with a win in one of its two remaining games.

The Trojans end the regular season with game at Masuk on Thursday and at home against Bunnell next Tuesday, both at 7.

On Tuesday night, Brookfield (12-6) jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter, and led by 11 at the half, 34-23. The lead remained 11 after three quarters.

Jack McStocker, James Goetz and Christian Watanabe each scored 11 points to lead the Trojans. Aiden Mettel had eight points and six rebounds, Daniel Slow had six points, and Jake Jones had five points and six rebounds.

Weston nailed 10 3-pointers in the game, with two each by McStocker, Slow,Watanabe, Goetz and Mettel.

Brookfield was led by Cam Gleichauf (21 points) and Connor Guda (17 points).

Brookfield 70, Weston 56

Weston (7-11)

Jack McStocker 4 1-2 11 James Goetz 4 1-2 11 Daniel Slow 2 0-0 6 Jake Jones 2 1-2 5 Josh Handel 0 1-2 1 Dan Santa Maria 1 1-1 3 Christian Watanabe 4 1-2 11 Aiden Mettel 3 0-0 8 Totals: 20 6-11 56

Brookfield (12-6)

Cam Gleichauf 9 2-4 21 Connor Guda 5 4-4 17 Joe Brown 2 0-0 4 David Walker 5 1-4 12 Jaichi Levi 1 0-0 3 Kenny Blick 0 1-2 1 Gavin Borges 1 0-0 2 Billy Oldham 2 0-0 6 Zach Ballard 1 0-1 2 Matt Waddell 0 2-2 2 Sean Visnovec 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 10-19 70

Weston 9 14 19 14—56

Brookfield 16 18 19 17—70

3-pointers: Weston – McStocker 2, Slow 2, Watanabe 2, Goetz 2, Mettel 2; Brookfield – Gleichauf 1, Guda 3, Walker 1, Levi 1, Oldham 2.