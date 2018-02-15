Boys basketball: Barlow beaten by Stratford in tight battle

There was a playoff feel when host Joel Barlow and Stratford boys basketball teams met on Thursday night.

It was, after all, almost like a South-West Conference tournament play-in contest.

A battle of conference playoff hopefuls went in favor of Stratford, 61-55.

Barlow slipped to 5-7 in conference play, while the Red Devils improved to 7-5 with one game to go.

“We needed this one bad. We were hoping to get it,” Barlow coach Matt Whelan said. “We needed to win.”

The Falcons nearly did.

It was a one-possession game, with six ties along the way, throughout almost the entire second half.

Barlow led 31-28 at the half and pulled ahead by eight points with the first five of the third quarter.

A 10-0 Stratford run put the visitors on top 38-36 and it went back and forth the rest of the way.

It was a single-possession contest until the Red Devils seized a 56-51 lead with 2:30 left.

Arnold Wright (11 points) took a feed from Clark Gilmore and scored down low just 16 seconds later and the score was 56-53.

Owen Corazzelli (team-high 19 points) rebounded a missed Stratford foul shot and went coast to coast for two points, making it 56-55 Red Devils with 1:11 left.

That was as close as Barlow got for the remainder of this one as Jack Ryan led the Red Devils with 20 points and sank two late free throws to help seal things.

Stratford missed a trio of front-end one-and-one free throw attempts down the stretch, but made enough foul shots in the waning seconds to close things out.

“I think we had some really good stretches of solid defense and some really good stretches of moving the ball and executing on offense,” Whelan said. “They attacked the basket more in the second half.”

“I think a lot of the game they outplayed us,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said. “They’re a good shooting team. The hit a ton of threes.”

Wright and Danny Mangieri (eight points) hit three and two 3-pointers, respectively, as the Falcons canned seven attempts from downtown. Gilmore (seven points) and James Menapace (seven points) both hit 3-pointers.

“We can beat them. I think this game kind of showed we’re capable of it,” Whelan said.

Whelan liked the effort of his team members. Among the highlights was Menapace stripping a Stratford player of the ball under the hoop and quickly going up for two points. That tied the game at 49 apiece at the time.

Menapace later faked a 3-pointer and drove for two points to even things at 51-51 with just under five minutes to play. That turned out to be the last tie of the night.

“They always play pretty hard. We have no margin for error. We have to play a full 32 minutes, a full 32 minutes of smart basketball,” Whelan said.

Whelan is hopeful the tight game pays dividends in the postseason, which may end up being in the state tournament.

“You want to be in these games and you want to be successful as a basketball team, especially this time of year,” Whelan said. “I’m sure we’ll get another opportunity in a close game this year.”

Barlow has won some close contests this season, including overtime battles with Bethel and Masuk and a two-point victory over Weston.