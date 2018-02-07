Basketball: Weston’s Orefice hits 1,000 points as a junior

Scoring 1,000 points in your high school career is a rarity.

But to do it in less than three years is truly special.

Katie Orefice accomplished that milestone Tuesday night, in the Weston High girls basketball team’s 60-50 loss at Pomperaug. The junior guard surpassed the mark with a 3-pointer late in the game.

“Reaching 1,000 points as a junior has been an amazing experience. In my first game as a freshman, I hadn’t even thought about the idea of reaching 1,000 points, and to actually achieve that goal has been incredible and a moment that I couldn’t have pictured when I first came into Weston High School,” Orefice said.

“It’s extremely unusual,” said Weston High girls basketball coach Dan Rosen of the achievement, noting that Orefice is that special kind of player that comes around only so often.

“She’s a wonderful kid. She’s always been a really, really hard worker. She loves basketball. She’s always playing, whether it’s organized basketball games or at the YMCA playing against the men. She’s always playing, always looking to improve her game.”

Rosen said she is the fourth female player at Weston HIgh to reach 1,000 points.

Orefice has made an impact since her freshman year, when she led the team in scoring (12 points per game) coming off the bench.

Basketball, she noted, had always been her passion.

“Since I was about five-years old, I remember playing my first rec basketball game, which is what started my love for it all. My dad has always played basketball and I have always looked up to him in that way, as he is always giving me pointers and encouragement,” she said. “Whenever I can, he and I go play pickup games at the YMCA, which I have watched from when I first started playing, leading even more to my love of the game.”

She took over point guard duties her sophomore year and wasted no time, pouring in 34 points in the first game. She averaged nearly 20 points per game for the season and earned first-team all-South-West Conference honors.

“When my freshman season ended, I knew that I wanted to work hard in the off-season so I could come back and become an even better player sophomore year and beyond. I wanted to work on my shooting in particular,” said Orefice. “I played spring and summer AAU, and I worked with my dad at home and at the YMCA many days a week to improve my shot prior to the upcoming season, which had definitely helped me.

“Even now, there are always things that I can improve upon and every game I play and every practice I go to helps me in some way, whether it be learning during games, or working on new things in practice.”

This season Orefice has had to play through an eye injury suffered during the spring AAU season, but that hasn’t slowed her down.

“I had decided that I wasn’t going to let it change the way I played or how I wanted to progress with basketball, and I continued to work hard so I could be where I am today,” said Orefice, who wears goggles now when she plays.

A 4.0 student, she hopes to play on the collegiate level but for now her focus is helping the Weston program continue its climb up the SWC ranks. The Trojans, five years removed from an 0-20 season, have seen their win total go from seven to 12 to 14 last year, and this year’s 14-4 team is likely to surpass that.

“From my freshman year to this year, the team has progressed and we even were a team to watch in the pre-season article for this year,” she said. “This was a big step for us, and I am definitely proud of how hard our team has worked to get better and become one of these stronger teams.”

Rosen said Orefice’s game has broadened each year. Her scoring average is down a couple of points but her assists are up, he said. She still has managed to score about 16 points per game despite having other teams double team her and use box-and-one defensive schemes to deny her the ball.

“Her ability to attack the basket and be fearless is what sets her apart,” he said.

Rosen said Orefice plays hard on the defensive end, too, averaging about four steals per game.

“She pretty much does everything for us,” he said. “Katie just wants to win. She is captain as a junior, which tells you what her teammates think of her.”