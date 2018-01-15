Basketball: Weston boys rally past New Fairfield

The Weston boys basketball team rallied from a 27-14 halftime deficit to score a 43-39 win at New Fairfield on Monday afternoon.

The Trojans (5-4) outscored the Rebels 14-3 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-28, and won the fourth quarter 15-9 for the four-point win.

Christian Watanabe led the victors with 17 points (including three 3-pointers), seven rebounds and five assists.

Aidan Mettel hit for nine points and Luke Davies had five points (including a 3-pointer). Jake Jones contributed four points, seven rebounds and one block, while Evan Levine added two points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Jack McStocker also had two points.

New Fairfield was led Vincenzo DiMaggio and Nick Alviti with 10 points each, followed by Sean Jamieson (6), Jake Smith (5), Brett Tenaglia (5) and Dylan Kelly. DiMaggio hit three 3-pointers, with one each by Kelly, Jamieson, Smith, Tenaglia and Alviti.