Behind 26 points from junior guard Katie Orefice, the Weston High girls basketball team improved to 13-3 on Wednesday night with a 52-45 win at Bassick.

Orefice, who also had six steals and four assists, is now only 18 points away from 1,000 points for her career. The Trojans’ next game is on Saturday afternoon at 1 against Joel Barlow at home.

After averaging only 33 points a game over their previous three outings, the Trojans put up 27 in the first half on Wednesday, taking a 27-19 lead at halftime.

Weston also got 10 points each from Grace Toner and Kate Joyce, with Toner pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.

Bridget Angus and Georgia Burkard added three points each. Burkard also had five blocked shots.

The Trojans hit two 3-pointers in the game, both by Orefice.

Bassick (11-5) was led by Kiana Johnson with 14 points.