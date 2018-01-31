Basketball: Barlow girls beat Bunnell for second straight win

In winning its second straight game, the Joel Barlow girls basketball team relied on a team effort Tuesday night.

“We needed contributions from everybody … and we got them,” said head coach Joe Carollo, following the Falcons’ 48-42 victory over Bunnell in Redding.

The game was close throughout, as Barlow led 22-19 at halftime and 31-27 through three quarters. The Falcons then outscored Bunnell, 17-15, in the final eight minutes to come away with the triumph and improve their overall record to 6-9.

Barlow needs two more wins in its final five regular-season games to qualify for the Class L state tournament.

“We’re trying to get into the state tournament and conference playoffs,” said Carollo. “Those are our goals.”

Junior Julia Mullin had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds for Barlow in the win over Bunnell.

“Julia had a great second half,” said Carollo. “She got in foul trouble early but came alive in the final two quarters and was a force on the boards.”

Freshman Emily Grob added 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and several steals for the Falcons. “She has a lot of experience for a freshman,” said Carollo. “She filled up the stat sheet for us.”

Another key contributor was junior Annie Tamallanca, who finished with eight points. “Annie is good at going to the basket, and she is the leader on defense in terms of talking,” said Carollo. “It’s like having another coach out there.”

Senior Kinsey Colby also scored eight points for Barlow. “Kinsey is the best defensive player on the team, and she is also scoring some points.”

Juniors Scotland Davis and Julia Shapiro were strong in the final period for the Falcons. Davis scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter, and Shapiro added all five of her points.

Freshman Lisi Chapin rounded out Barlow’s scoring with two points.

“We’re a really young team,” said Carollo. “But I’m encouraged by how we are playing. We’ve definitely gotten better as the season has gone on.”

Notes: Barlow was coming off a 40-21 road triumph over New Milford last Friday night.

“It was our best defensive effort of the season,” said Carollo. “New Milford is always a tough place to play.”

Colby scored 13 points to lead Barlow, which held New Milford to single digits in the first half, taking a 23-8 lead at the break.

Davis added eight points, while Grob had seven points and Tamallanca supplied six points.

Mullin (four points) and Rachel Wagner (two points) also scored for Barlow.